7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 22 - March 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From Easter treats to deals you just can't beat, we've got seven things you can do this weekend in Western New York!

Buffalo-Niagara Boat Show

Set sail for the Buffalo Niagara Boat Show at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. It will run Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "This event will feature the region's top dealers, showcasing a diverse selection of family sport boats, pontoons, cruisers, fishing boats, personal watercraft, and more, offered at preferential "Show Only" pricing," its website says. You will be able to purchase food and accessories on-site. Admission starts at $7 and kids under 12 are free. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the show. You can learn more about the Buffalo-Niagara Boat Show here.

Rail Rider Jamboree Music Festival

While skiers shred on the slopes, five bands will shred on the guitar at the Rail Rider Jamboree. The gates at Holiday Valley will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday. "Don't miss out on 10+ hours of music, craft beverages, vendors, and great food," its website says. Plus, there will be plenty of activities. General admission starts at $75 and a VIP Experience Pass starts at $130. Limited on-site parking will be available and overflow parking will also be available at the SnowPine Chair parking lot. You can learn more about the Rail Rider Jamboree Music Festival here.

The Greatest Show On Earth

Don't miss The Greatest Show On Earth at the KeyBank Center. More than 70 performers from around the world will take the stage Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. "Picture the "ultimate playground"—a state-of-the-art, 360-degree environment—with trapeze swings soaring through the air, jaw-dropping somersaults off teeter-totters, extreme BMX riders defying gravity on huge ramps, and a merry-go-round stage spinning with excitement. Every seat is a great seat, and the action is everywhere," its website says. Tickets start as low as about $35. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the show. You can learn more about The Greatest Show On Earth here.

Mothertime Marketplace

Mothertime Marketplace is back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The consignment pop-up sale will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "We have thousands of items for your family at up to 85% below typical retail prices all under one roof," its website says. There will be home goods, furniture, toys, and school supplies. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Mothertime Marketplace here.

Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

The Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will have all of your Easter essentials. The market will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buffalo Powerhouse. You can browse through more than 150 local vendors. "Vendors will feature home goods, apparel, candles, jewelry, accessories, gourmet foods, and more! Plus, enjoy free samples from local booze makers along with a Bloody Mary bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, a flower bar, and giveaways from every single vendor," its website says. Tickets are available online and at the door for $5. Kids under 10 are free. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market here.

Easter Eggsperience

Bring your little ones to the Buffalo Zoo for the Easter Eggsperience. Hop over from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. "This family-friendly event will feature a zoo-wide candy trail, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, complimentary train rides, animal ambassador meet and greets, animal enrichment sessions, and more! Keep your eyes peeled for one of the 20 golden eggs hidden around zoo grounds for an "egg"-stra special prize," its website says. Tickets cost $6 for children under 23 months, $22.95 for children 2 to 12, and $26.95 for anyone over 12. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Easter Eggsperience here.

Buffalo Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival

Sweeten things up at the Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival. This adults-only event is happening Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. You can sample chocolates, wines, whiskies, and other sweet and savory treats. Plus, check out Buffalo's 1st Chocolate Fondue Bar! New this year are boozy milkshakes and candy cocktails. General admission starts at about $65 and VIP starts at about $90. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Buffalo Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival here.

Have a great weekend!