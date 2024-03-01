7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 1 – March 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're kicking off the first weekend of March with seven things you can do in Western New York!

Science After Hours: Eclipse

The Buffalo Museum of Science has partnered with Big Ditch Brewing Company on a limited edition WNY ECLIPSE Black IPA beer, and you can be among the first to sample the beer before it even hits the shelves. Science After Hours: Eclipse will run Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Buffalo Museum of Science. It will include raffles, curated activities, and more! "All four floors of the museum will be open during the event for everyone to explore during this fun, adults-only evening," its website says. Tickets start at about $25, and on-site parking will be available. You can learn more about Science After Hours: Eclipse here.

TayTay Dance Party

Ready for it? Swifties are invited to the TayTay Dance Party on Friday at Buffalo Iron Works. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the party will start at 8 p.m. "Once the Taylor Swift Dance Party is done, we're adding on a special bonus. A Morgan Wallen After Party! The DJ will be spinning all your favorite Morgan Wallen tracks to keep the party going, so once TayTay is done, stick around as the party doesn't stop then," its website says. Tickets start at about $20. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can learn more about the TayTay Dance Party here.

Shamrock Run

Grab your green for the Shamrock Run! The 8K race will start Saturday at 12 p.m., just outside the Old First Ward Community Center on Louisiana Street. Proceeds will benefit the Old First Ward. There will also be a Shamrock Run Race Party at the beer tent. Tickets cost $45 for in-person runners and $35 for virtual runners. "Bison City Rod and Gun Club has graciously offered their overflow parking lot on Ohio Street. The lot in front of Buffalo River Landing, 1 South Street, is open for Shamrock Run runners. Other parking options include the parking garage at the Seneca Casino, the Father Conway Park lot on Ohio Street, and limited street parking throughout the Old First Ward," its website says. You can learn more about the Shamrock Run here.

Winter Festivus

Treat yourself to a little shopping at Winter Festivus. Buffalo RiverWorks will be filled with 80 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. "Bring the kids and go ice skating with characters; enjoy curling, food, drinks, and more," its website says. Plus, you may have a chance to win tickets to see Kane Brown at the KeyBank Center! Admission is free, and on-site parking will be available. You can learn more about Winter Festivus here.

VillaCon

VillaCon is back on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Villa Maria College. The convention will include panels, food trucks, local vendors, and a cosplay contest! There will be a special appearance by Gayle Petri, an artist and performer. General admission tickets cost $15, and Villa Maria College students are free. "Attendees can enter on Pennock Place and Parking Lot A or enter on Pine Ridge Road and park in front of the Main Building or Felician Hall," its website says. You can learn more about VillaCon here.

Cavalcade of Cars

Drive over to the Hamburg Fairgrounds for the Cavalcade of Cars. The indoor car show will happen Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can expect classic cars, local vendors, and live music! "Since our inception, we are proud to say that we have raised over $100,000 for local charities, including the Buffalo Autism Project and Syracuse Families First (Autism Treatment of CNY)," its website says. Tickets cost $15, and kids 12 and under are free. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Cavalcade of Cars here.

Orchid Fest

It is your last chance to catch the Orchid Exhibit at the Botanical Gardens. The exhibit will be open Friday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grand finale will feature double the number of orchids and showcases. Stick around at night for Orchids After Dark, where you can see lights within the orchid displays. "E-TICKETS are highly recommended for all visitors, including members, for this highly attended event," its website says. Overflow parking will be available across the street at Our Lady of Victory. You can learn more about Orchid Fest here.

Have a great weekend!