7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 3 - June 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially June and if you're looking for something to do this weekend in the warm weather, there are plenty of activities for you and your family.

Buffalo's Greek Festival

Enjoy Greek cuisine, music, dancing, and more at Buffalo's Greek Festival. The weekend event will run Friday through Sunday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo. Parking is available in the church lot off West Utica Street. Admission tickets cost $3 but children under 12 years old are free. More information on Buffalo's Greek Festival can be found here.

35th Annual Kids Run

Kick-off summer with healthy habits in mind at the 35th annual Kids Run at Delaware Park on Saturday. A 1.8-mile run and walk will be open for all ages and a mini-dash is open for children 2 to 5 years old. A variety of family-friendly activities will be available including Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics, DJ Milk, and health and wellness vendors. The races will start at 8:30 a.m. Limited parking is available in the St. George Orthodox Church lot. More information on the 35th Annual Kids Run can be found here.

Recreational Festival

The Recreational Festival at Cazenovia Park will promote inclusive programs and activities for children with special needs across Western New York. Children of all ages and abilities are invited to the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet their favorite Disney characters and play sensory-friendly games. The festival is free with snacks included. Parking is available on surrounding streets. More information on the Recreational Festival can be found here.

Founders Day Event

The 2nd annual Roycroft Campus Founders Day will be held on the campus Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission costs $30 for adults and $20 for children under 14 years old. Children under 3 years old are free. Admission will include access to activities, food, and non-alcoholic drinks. Founders Day will also feature live music, lawn games, a cake walk, and more. Parking is available at the Roycroft Campus. More information on Founder's Day can be found here.

Hamburg Music Festival

You can help support local individuals, schools, and organizations doing good in the Buffalo community at the Hamburg Music Festival taking place Saturday at the Hamburg Memorial Park. Live performances will begin at 2 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. with headliner Strictly Hip taking the stage at 8 p.m. Wristbands cost $20 and will give unlimited access to the park and all venues. Proceeds will go directly to local community members and programs. Parking is available on all surrounding Village of Hamburg streets. More information on the Hamburg Music Festival can be found here.

Buffalo Pride Parade

Join in the march or watch from the sidelines at the Buffalo Pride Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Elmwood and Forest Avenues and will finish on Allen Street. Admission to the parade is free and open to the public. Due to limited parking, participants are encouraged to use public transportation or ride-sharing services. More information on the Buffalo Pride Parade can be found here.