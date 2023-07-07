7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 7 - July 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend? Here are 7 things you can do in Western New York!

Queen of Heaven Carnival

We are starting off in West Seneca with the 42nd annual Queen of Heaven Carnival. Admission is free! There will be rides, food, and live entertainment. The carnival is open July 7 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., July 8 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and July 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free parking is available at West Seneca Senior High School. You can find more information on the Queen of Heaven Carnival here.

Fl!p Circus

Check out Fl!p Circus at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo. The show features international acts with unique talents! Shows run on weekdays at 7:30 p.m. and weekends at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. in the lot near the five-level parking ramp. Tickets are available now through July 16. You can find more information on Fl!p Circus here.

Water Lantern Festival

Design and release lanterns at Buffalo's Outer Harbor during the Water Lantern Festival. There will be games, food, and vendors! Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are about $26 online and $40 at the event. Parking is available on-site. You can find more information on the Water Lantern Festival here.

Macedonian Festival

Enjoy traditional foods, live music, and dance performances at the Macedonian Festival! It will be held at Sts. Cyril and Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church on Lake Avenue in Blasdell. The festival welcomes everyone from July 7 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., July 8 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and July 9 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is available on-site. You can learn more about the Macedonian Festival here.

Taste of Buffalo

It is the 40th celebration of the Taste of Buffalo! Dozens of restaurants, food trucks, and wineries will be featured along Delaware Avenue to Niagara Square. It runs July 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and July 9 from 11 .m. to 7 p.m. Parking is available on any side street without restrictions, as well as parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Taste of Buffalo here.

Village of Hamburg Art and Chalk Walk

Artists will display their work at the Village of Hamburg Art and Chalk Walk. There will be live music, food, and raffles! New this year is the Children's Chalk Walk. The event is free and will take place July 8 and July 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more about the Village of Hamburg Art and Chalk Walk here.