7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 5 - January 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're ringing in the new year with seven new things you and your family can do this weekend in Western New York!

Try Lacrosse Day

Your child can learn how to play lacrosse from the champs! On Saturday, the Buffalo Bandits will host Try Lacrosse Day for children ages 9 to 12. It will happen right on the turf at the KeyBank Center from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $40 per participant or $35 for season ticket holders. "Included in registration is an hour of on-floor instruction and a ticket to any 2023-24 regular-season Bandits home game," its website says. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on Try Lacrosse Day here.

Buffalo Wedding Expo

Wedding planning can be stressful, so some local experts are getting together to help. The Buffalo Wedding Expo will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The free event will include food samples, prizes, and a photo booth. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Buffalo Wedding Expo here.

Eclipse Readiness Days

A total solar eclipse is set to pass over Western New York on April 8. On Saturday, Explore & More Museum is teaching your little ones all about the eclipse and how to safely view it. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the museum will offer eclipse-themed hands-on activities and storytimes. Tickets will be available online and at the museum. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on Eclipse Readiness Days here.

John Young's Original Mumbo Sauce Launch Party

You're invited to the John Young's Original Mumbo Sauce Launch Party on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Street Corridor in Buffalo. There will be free samples and presentations. "Originally conceived in the early 1960s by John Young, renowned as the "King of the Wings," this sweet and tangy barbecue sauce holds a unique place in Buffalo history. Young was the owner of Wings N' Things, Buffalo's first wing shop, and during his day people lined up around the block for his "lip-smacking and liver-quivering" concoction. After being unavailable for the past two decades, we are proud to make this iconic sauce available for the first time in bottles," its Facebook page says. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the launch party here.

Snow Roll

The Snow Roll is taking you on a winter bike ride through Buffalo on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting at the Downtown Bazaar. "Your generous support helps to keep Slow Roll Buffalo free for all," its website says. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Snow Roll here.

Silent Disco Skate

Grab your dancing shoes, or skates, for the Silent Disco Skate at Canalside. You can enjoy hip-hop, EDM, or throwback hits on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission ranges from $10 to $20. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Silent Disco Skate here.