7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 26 - January 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Well, we've got you covered with seven things to do in Western New York!

SCIENCE AFTER HOURS: GET A CLUE

Get ready for a game of Clue at the Buffalo Museum of Science! The adults-only event will have you and your team searching the museum to figure out whodunit. Science After Hours: Get A Clue runs Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission starts at $35 and parking will be available on-site and on any side street, without restrictions. You can find more information on Science After Hours: Get A Clue here.

11TH ANNUAL BUFFALO GROUNDHOG DAY

Buffalo Groundhog Day is on Saturday. You can catch Buffalo Bert's weather prediction at the Flying Bison Brewing Company from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 presale and $30 at the door. Admission includes a drink of choice and live performances! Proceeds from Buffalo Groundhog Day will be donated to Hawk Creek Wildlife Center and other animal-related organizations throughout Western New York. Parking will be available on-site and on any side street, without restrictions. You can find more information on Buffalo Groundhog Day here.

MLK DAY AT EXPLORE & MORE

Join Explore & More as they celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with crafts and activities throughout the museum! The fun kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. "As part of celebrating Dr. King, we ask guests to bring and donate new, unused warm winter clothing for adults and families that will be distributed to the residents at Gerard Place," its website says. Admission is just $5 and parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the museum. You can find more information on MLK Day at Explore & More here.

MUSIC IS ART WINTER YOUTH JAZZ FESTIVAL

Music is Art presents the Winter Youth Jazz Festival live at Asbury Hall. "This festival is built to inspire and ignite a love for music while building relationships among our students and the professionals they will meet. The event is open to any "jazz-inspired" groups and their teachers," its website says. Doors open Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or on weekdays at the Babeville Box Office. Parking will be available on-site and on any side street, without restrictions. You can find more information on the Music Is Art Winter Youth Jazz Festival here.

DISNEY ON ICE: FIND YOUR HERO

Disney On Ice is underway at the KeyBank Center. "Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales," its website says. The show runs at select times from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online or at the KeyBank Center Box Office. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the museum. You can find more information on Disney On Ice here.

WINTER SOUP FEST

Calling all soup fans! You can sample dozens of soups and vote for your favorite at Winter Soup Fest. It's happening at The Terrace at Delaware Park on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with cocktails, live music, and sledding! Tickets online start at $30 and free parking will be available along Lincoln Parkway, without restrictions. You can find more information on Winter Soup Fest here.