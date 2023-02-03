7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 3 - February 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The start of the weekend will be a cold one, but if you're looking for something to do there is a lot going on across the region.

Buffalo Auto Show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

The Buffalo Auto Show kicked off at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Thursday and continues through Sunday. You can find more information here.

Harlem Globetrotters at KeyBank Center

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour will make a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on Friday. "Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team," the KeyBank Center website says. You can find more information here.

The Backyard Classic at the Ice at Canalside

The Backyard Classic hockey tournament will take place at the Ice at Canalside Saturday and Sunday. The event started in a backyard 14 years ago and has transformed into a huge fundraiser. All proceeds from the event benefit Oishei Children's Hospital. The ice will be transformed into four different rinks for the games. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits take on the Rochester Knighthawks at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits will return to the turf at KeyBank Center to take on the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday. The Bandits are 6-2 and coming off two big wins on the road last Friday and Saturday against the Philadelphia Wings and New York Riptide. The Knighthawks are 6-1 and suffered the team's first loss of the season last weekend against the Halifax Thunderbirds. With a win on Saturday, the Bandits could take over first place in the Eastern Conference. You can find more information here.

Winter Fest at Chestnut Ridge Park

Winter Fest will take place at Chestnut Ridge Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Come celebrate the wonders of winter with Erie County Parks! Enjoy live animal shows, entertainment, crafts, winter sports demonstrations, and nature education from the Parks Rangers," its website says. You can find more information here.

Barrel Jam Beer Festival at 42 North Brewing

The Barrel Jam Beer Festival will take place at 42 North Brewing on Saturday. "This festival is a celebration of barrel-aged beer, music & winter adventure featuring breweries from across the state and beyond," its website says. You can find more information here.