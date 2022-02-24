7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 25 - February 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the final weekend of February and if you're looking for something to do there is plenty going on across the region.

716 Days at the Aquarium of Niagara

716 Days began at the Aquarium of Niagara Monday and continue through Friday. Enjoy $7.16 off full-priced admission. Free face painting or air brush tattoo stations will be available Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information and tickets here.

30th annual Western New York Railway Historical Society Train and Toy Show

The 30th annual Western New York Railway Historical Society Train and Toy Show will take place Saturday and Sunday at the events center at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. The show starts at 10 a.m. both days and runs through 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be toy trains, collectible toys, basket raffles and more. You can find more information here.

Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel

The Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo will take place at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel Saturday and Sunday. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and organizers say around 30 NFL, MLB and WWE greats and stars of the big screen are scheduled to appear. You can find more information here.

TOOL at KeyBank Center

TOOL is set to take the stage at KeyBank Center Sunday with special guest The Acid Helps. The tour began in January and concludes in March. You can find more information here.

Thee Barleywine Classic & Invitational 2022

Community Beer Works will host Thee Barleywine Classic & Invitational 2022 Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. "Join us for this intimate gathering of select craft breweries to celebrate and showcase this wonderful style of beer," the event page says. You can find more information here.

Penguin Paddle at Holiday Valley

The Penguin Paddle will take place Saturday at Holiday Valley from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. "Penguin Paddle is a super fun day to benefit the Lounsbury Adaptive Program. Events include an auction, raffle and the Penguin Slide," the Holiday Valley website says. You can find more information here.