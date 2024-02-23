7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 23 – February 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you getting ready for the weekend? Check out our list of seven things you can do in Western New York!

Blue Line for Buffalo

Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire will take the ice for a hockey game, with all proceeds benefiting the Buffalo Police K9 Unit! The puck will drop Friday at 5 p.m. at the LECOM Harborcenter. "Throughout the evening, we will have various fundraising activities, including basket raffles, silent auctions, and interactive games," its website says. Tickets start at $18 and are available online. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can learn more about Blue Line for Buffalo here.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert

Grab your wands, because we're heading to Hogwarts! You can watch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with a live performance from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. The show will start Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Shea's Buffalo. Tickets start at about $50 and are available online and at the Shea's Box Office. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the theater. You can learn more about Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert here.

Black History Month Pop-Up Market

Black History Month is wrapping up, but you still have time to support some Black-owned businesses. The Black History Month Pop-Up Market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Foundry. "Immerse yourself in a vibrant showcase of diverse products, art, fashion, and more! From unique handcrafted pottery to jewelry, there's something for everyone at our market," its website says. The market is free to attend, and on-site parking will be available! You can learn more about the Black History Month Pop-Up Market here.

Bloody Mary Fest

At RiverWorks, it's Bloody Mary Fest. You can vote for your favorite drink while listening to live music! The competition will run on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online. General Admission is $40, Early General Admission is $50, and VIP Admission is $65. "Tickets/admission include a scorecard and voucher for each vendor (additional tickets will be available for purchase). We will then ask YOU to vote for the winners," its website says. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about Bloody Mary Fest here.

Pizza Fest

You can also vote for the best slice at Pizza Fest. The competition will run on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Resurgence Brewing Co. Save room because you can sample up to 10 slices! "Support your favorite local pizzerias and vote on your favorite slice for the Ultimate Pizza Fest Champion," its website says. Tickets are available online and start at $49. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the theater. You can learn more about Pizza Fest here.

Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo

Now's your chance to meet some of your favorite actors and athletes at Batavia Downs! The Legends & Stars Sports Expo is returning Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets to the event start at $10 per adult. Children 12 and under with an adult are free. For specific prices, signing times, and photo opportunities, please visit legendsandstars.net. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo here.

Buffalo Bisons Spring Training Carnival

The Buffalo Bisons Spring Training Carnival will have plenty of fun for everyone. Check out the carnival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Powerhouse. There will be games, a silent auction, and $2 hot dogs! Proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. "Fans will also be able to purchase an Opening Day ticket for a $5 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation," its website says. The carnival is free to attend, and on-site parking will be available. You can learn more about Buffalo Bisons Spring Training Carnival here.

Have a great weekend!