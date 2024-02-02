7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 2 – February 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Friday, so you know what that means. We've got seven things for you to do this weekend in Western New York!

Harlem Globetrotters

Don't miss your shot at seeing the Harlem Globetrotters! The team will take the court at the KeyBank Center at 7 p.m. on Friday. "You'll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and big laughs with new unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game, and in-game fan engagement," its website says. Tickets start at around $50 and are available online here. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the arena. You can find more information on the Harlem Globetrotters here.

Winter WNY Wellfest

Stick to those New Year's resolutions at the Winter WNY Wellfest. It will take place at RiverWorks on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will include local vendors, health professionals, and classes like yoga or jiu-jitsu! "We are providing a space for local vendors who believe in the state of wellness. Our goal is to cultivate great health with links to local, like-minded health and wellness businesses to help you not just survive but thrive," its website says. Admission is free, and on-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Winter WNY Wellfest here.

Winterfest

The groundhogs predict an early spring, but you can still enjoy winter at Chestnut Ridge Park. Winterfest will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can expect animals, food trucks, and a magic show! "It will also feature maple syrup samples tapped from the Erie County forest and lots of information about winter wildlife and winter recreation opportunities," its website says. Admission is free, and parking will be available in the main lot. You can find more information on Winterfest here.

Together As One

Celebrate Black History Month with the Together As One bus tour! The tour will be offered every Saturday in February and take you to historic landmarks around Western New York. The first ride kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. with a trip to Freedom Park and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. "Together As One started in February 2023 in an effort to centralize information about the various Black History Month plans of WNY cultural organizations," its website says. Admission is free, but registration is required. Parking will be available at the Buffalo History Museum or on any side street, without restrictions. You can find more information on Together As One here.

Buffalo Auto Show

We're hitting the road to the Buffalo Auto Show. You can check out adoptable animals and the Energy Zone. Plus, there will be a daily chance to win a car! The four-day event wraps up Sunday at the Buffalo Convention Center. "Portions of presale ticket sales benefit local charities through the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation," its website says. Tickets start at around $13, and parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Buffalo Auto Show here.

Niagara Wine & Beer Fest

Support local breweries and wineries at the Kenan Center! From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Niagara Wine & Beer Fest will have plenty of samples, raffles, and live music. Admission is $40 for general admission or $65 for VIP. "VIP tickets grant you preferred parking, early admission at 5 p.m., and $5 off of food. Designated-Driver tickets are only $10, or free with a $30 food ticket purchase," its website says. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Niagara Wine & Beer Fest here.