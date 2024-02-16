7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 16 – February 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for some weekend plans? 7 News has got you covered with seven things to do in Western New York!

Total Eclipse of the Heart: Grown-Up Night of Play

Total Eclipse of the Heart: Grown-Up Night of Play is a 21+ event at Explore & More Museum. That's right, we're leaving the kids at home Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. "Celebrate Valentine's Day weekend with a Solar Eclipse twist," its website says. The museum will have curated activities, snacks, and a cash bar! General admission starts at $35. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the museum. You can learn more about Total Eclipse of the Heart: Grown-Up Night of Play here.

Greater Niagara Fishing Expo

The Greater Niagara Fishing Expo is underway at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. The expo will run Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anglers of all ages and skill levels can join seminars and browse local retailers! Tickets can be purchased at the convention center. A single-day pass is $10, a multi-day pass is $25, and Lake Erie Walleye School is $100. "Free parking will be available for expo attendees in all city lots and ramps, including the Sheraton Niagara Falls lot, Third Street lot, and the Rainbow Ramp," its website says. You can learn more about the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo here.

Ice Fest 2024

Canalside will host Ice Fest on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ice Spice won't be there, but there will be plenty to do! "Saturday will have an ice bar, a live ice carving demonstration, ice sculptures, and a live DJ! Sunday will be our family day, which will include snow and ice sculptures, free kids snacks and activities, and more," its website says. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can learn more about Ice Fest here.

Mayville Winter Festival

Check out the Mayville Winter Festival at Lakeside Park. The free event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Friday at 6 p.m. is the lighting ceremony and crowning of the Festival King & Queen," its website says. You can expect local vendors, outdoor games, food trucks, and more! On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Mayville Winter Festival here.

Western New York Railway Historical Society Winter Train and Toy Show

All aboard to the Winter Train and Toy Show! Head over to the Hamburg Fairgrounds on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can expect train layouts, play areas, and basket raffles. Tickets cost $8, or $12 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under are free! "Proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration projects of the Western New York Railway Historical Society," its website says. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Winter Train and Toy Show here.

Batavia Brew Fest

Put your taste buds to the test at Batavia Brew Fest! It's happening Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Batavia Downs Park Place Event Center. You can sample drinks from local breweries. Plus, each ticket includes a $15 Free Play voucher! "Socialize with your family and friends, learn more about our local brews, and expand your palette with tons of smooth, delectable drinks," its website says. General admission starts at $30. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about Batavia Brew Fest here.

Mardi PawZ

It's a party with adoptable pups at Mardi PawZ! This 21+ event kicks off Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wurlitzer Building. The evening will include adoptable dogs, live entertainment, refreshments, a parade, and a Mardi Gras dress-up contest. Tickets start at $50. "Mardi Gras attire and masks for a chance to win $50 Visa gift cards. Two categories - most colorful and best dressed," its website says. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about Mardi PawZ here.

Have a great weekend!