7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 6 - August 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar has flipped to August which means summer events are in full swing but fall in Western New York is right around the corner. From the Eden Corn Festival to the Niagara County Fair, there is plenty happening across the region this weekend.

57th annual Eden Corn Festival

The Eden Corn Festival makes its return in 2021 after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The festival will take place on Route 62 in the Town of Eden on the American Legion grounds from August 5 to August 8. In June organizers announced its return for 2021 and said things would look a little different this year due to COVID-19. You can find more information on the festival's website here.

Niagara County Fair

The Niagara County Fair also makes its return in 2021 after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The fair started August 4 and runs through August 8 at the Niagara County Fairgrounds in Lockport. You can find more information on the fair's website here.

Mayer Bros. Cider Mill reopens for 169th season

The Mayer Bros. Cider Mill reopened Wednesday for its 169th season, a sure sign that fall is slowly approaching! A Western New York favorite for donuts, apple cider slushies and apple pies, it is located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca and is open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can find more information on their website here.

Rick Ross - Summer Jam Concert

Rick Ross the rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and founder of Maybach Music is coming to Buffalo's Outer Harbor! The concert is scheduled for August 7 at 5:00 p.m. and you can find more information on the Buffalo Waterfront website here.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert at Old Fort Niagara

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown August 8 at 8:00 p.m. and a fireworks show will be included. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

PLAY/GROUND 2021

PLAY/GROUND is "a platform for site-specific installations by contemporary artists." This year's event is set to begin August 6 and runs through August 15. There will be public art installations on display in an area that connects Downtown Buffalo, the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and four main locations: Central Terminal, Broadway Market, Matt Urban Center and Canalside. You can find more information, including a list of events for each day here.

Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps to perform in Niagara County

The Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corp will provide a performance on August 8 in Niagara County. The annual Drums Along the Waterfront event remains on hiatus due to COVID-19 but a taste of Drum Corps International is still on its way. Officials say Spirit of Atlanta will have an open rehearsal at Niagara Falls High School Football Stadium located at 4455 Porter Road in Niagara Falls from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and it will be followed by a special performance at 4:00 p.m.