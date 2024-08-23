7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 23 - August 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we've got you covered! Here are seven things you can do in Western New York.

Northwest Jazz Fest

Enjoy the a relaxing weekend in Lewiston with the return of this jazz festival on Center Street. It starts Friday, August 23 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and runs into Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. The festival is free to attend, but the nonprofit accepts donations. More information can be found on their website.

Pints in the Park

Join Resurgence Brewing for beer in Delaware Park on Friday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. There will be beer plus food from Sun Cuisines. On Friday the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Adoption Truck will be with, and Explore & More will provide activities for children on Saturday. You can listen to live music on Saturday, and a DJ there on Friday. More informationhere.

Bills Kids Day

The Buffalo Bills final preseason game caters to the kids! Before the Bills kickoff against the Carolina Pathers at 1 p.m., kids will be able to get in on their own Bills Mafia tailgating experience with the Junior Tailgate starting at 9 a.m. It will be held in the bus and limo lot at Highmark Stadium.There's games, giveaways, and activities planned, along with a dance party hosted by DJ Milk.

Elmwood Village Artsfest

More than 100 artists will line Elmwood Avenue on Saturday and Sunday. Full schedule can be seen here.

South Buffalo Irish Festival

This family event is free to enter on Saturday in Cazenovia Park. Enjoy live music, Irish dancers, food and of course beer! More information can be found on the festival's website.

Poochella Dog Day

This Saturday is for the pups! Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls will have fun things for you and your dog to take part in, from dog caricatures, agility courses, scent-work games, pup cups, pet vendors and even a dog kissing booth! The event is free to enter on Saturday fro 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration

The fun concludes with the 8th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration. This one-day event celebrates music, art and culture with more than a dozen artists performing at the Buffalo Central Terminal. It takes place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can purchase tickets, and learn more here.