7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 19 - April 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for fun and affordable weekend plans? We've got seven things you can do in Western New York!

Cirque de Paris

Step into the ring at Cirque de Paris. "Hailing from the circus-rich traditions of France, this one-ring family spectacle full of thrills, humor, and elegance makes its much-anticipated debut in the U.S. and Canada in 2024," its website says. The international cast features jugglers, aerialists, clowns, and more. You can catch the show at select times now through April 28 under the Big Top just outside the Walden Galleria. General admission for adults (13 and up) costs $30 online and $35 at the door, children (3 to 12) costs $25 online and $30 at the door, and children two and under are free. Adult or child ringside VIP costs $50 online and $55 at the door. On-site parking will be available. You can find Cirque de Paris showtimes and more information here.

Rustic Buffalo's Spring Sip & Shop

Rustic Buffalo's Spring Sip & Shop is back at the Kenan Center. The four-day fundraiser will take place Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 170 local vendors and more than 60 basket raffles. Plus, live music and a bar with plenty of wine, whiskey, and vodka tastings. "Help the community in both Niagara and Erie County by attending this marvelous event, giving the Kenan Center the ability to raise thousands of dollars for local programming, enhanced after-school programs, live theater, and ultimately the hopes of building a new arena," its website says. Admission costs $5 and children five and under are free. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on Rustic Buffalo's Spring Sip & Shop here.

Taylor Swift Brunch

It's a big day for Taylor Swift fans. Her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped Friday and Surge Restaurant wants to help the Swifties celebrate! The restaurant will host a Taylor Swift Brunch now through Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. "We will be playing Taylor Swift's new album, watching the Eras Tour on our television, and enjoying Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails and menu items," its Facebook page says. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the brunch. You can find more information on the Taylor Swift Brunch here.

Community Beer Works 12th Anniversary Party

The celebration continues at Community Beer Works for their 12th Anniversary Party. It kicks off Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. "Throughout the day, we'll have Mr. NO the Balloon Guy, food, live music from DJ Crespo, games, exciting giveaways, commemorative merchandise, and a whole lot of fun," its website says. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Community Beer Works 12th Anniversary Party here.

Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival

Music lovers can check out the 3rd annual Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival at RiverWorks. Local and national bands will take the stage Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. "This all-day event features the best in national, regional, and local blues and roots acts, as well as over 20 local vendors and artisans, food/drinks, and more," its website says. Admission costs $30 and on-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival here.

Party for the Planet

The Buffalo Zoo is hosting a party for Earth Day. You can join the celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. "This annual celebration features keeper talks, animal ambassador meet and greets, and educational opportunities throughout the day," its website says. All of the activities are included with admission to the Buffalo Zoo. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Party for the Planet here.

Plants Around the Planet

More Earth Day fun is happening at the Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. "Learn about the importance of recycling with our Botanical Gardens Education Team and enjoy completing a scavenger hunt as you stop at each of our fun learning stations," its website says. Plus, talk with experts about rescuing bees and explore some honey and wax products. Admission for adults costs $16.50, seniors (over 62) costs $15, students (over 13) costs $15, children (3 to 12) costs $9, and children two and under are free. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on Plants Around the Planet here.

Have a great weekend!