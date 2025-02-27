7 people charged with 130 crimes after over $30,000 worth of drugs was seized in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a drug trafficking operation in the Buffalo and Jamestown areas.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, its Organized Crime Task Force partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Niagara Falls Police Department and seized:



Nearly one kilogram of cocaine worth $30,000

Over half a pound of methamphetamine worth $1,500

Over one ounce of fentanyl worth $1,600

More than $4,000 in cash

Seven people have been charged with 130 crimes in connection to their involvement in the operation. The charges include various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy.

The AG said the seven people charged are:



Dion Anderson, 44 years old of Buffalo, New York;

Ronnie Dupree, 47 years old of Buffalo, New York;

Devan Huntington, 30 years old of Jamestown, New York;

Antwain Jackson, 48 years old of Buffalo, New York;

Sabrina Leeper, 50 years old of Jamestown, New York;

Kenneth Pringle, 50 years old of Niagara Falls, New York; and

David Vaughn, 26 years old of Buffalo, New York

“Dismantling dangerous drug trafficking networks is essential to keeping our communities safe. These individuals sold a variety of deadly narcotics, including fentanyl, across Western New York, and now they are being brought to justice. I thank our partners in this investigation for their assistance in keeping New Yorkers safe.” - AG James

You can find the full unsealed indictment below:

Dupree was allegedly the central figure of the operation and is accused of purchasing large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from Anderson, Pringle, Jackson, and others. Dupree and Jackson allegedly traveled from Buffalo to Jamestown to meet customers and make sales. Anderson allegedly sold cocaine out of his home in Buffalo and provided cocaine to Vaughn and others.

The AG said over half a pound of cocaine, a scale with cocaine residue, and more than $4,000 were allegedly recovered during the execution of a search warrant of Anderson’s home in November 2024.

Other members of the trafficking network, including Huntington and Leeper, allegedly received various types of drugs from Jackson.

According to the AG, if convicted on the top counts, Pringle faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, Dupree faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison, Anderson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and Jackson, Huntington, Leper, and Vaughn face maximum sentences of 10 years in prison.