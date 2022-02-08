7 News viewers' offers to help lead to Day of Giving Back to help Albion landlord

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last week 7 Problem Solvers took you inside Vickie Golisano's duplex in Albion that was trashed by evicted tenants. Golisano, who is on disability and is battling kidney disease, is down thousands of dollars. She said she can't afford a company to help clean and make repairs, but now Western New York is stepping up to tell her she won't have to handle it alone.

7 PROBLEM SOLVERS: Terrible tenants leave Albion landlord's property in shambles

Within 10 minutes of the story airing last Tuesday morning, a viewer reached out asking how she can help. The emails flooded our inboxes throughout the day and week. We've received so many of your messages that we decided to organize a "Day of Action" to join our viewers and clean Golisano's apartment to make a difference together. Golisano was emotional when hearing about all the outreach, including the cleaning companies that want to due professional cleaning for free, and a dumpster donation from ARG Disposal and Transfer of Albion