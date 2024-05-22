7 News team sends best wishes to Buffalo broadcasting legend Jacquie Walker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The entire 7 News team sends its best wishes to WIVB anchor Jacquie Walker, as she steps away from the anchor desk this week after a career of blazing trails in Western New York.

Jacquie came to Buffalo in 1983 and set down roots that grew around a storied career of award-winning storytelling. As the longest-tenured news anchor at one station in the history of Buffalo broadcasting, Jacquie has been an eyewitness to many of the biggest stories to touch this community across five decades.

But behind the journalist is a person who is a loyal friend to Western New Yorkers – a steady supporter through the years of countless charities, fundraisers and festivals. And while Jacquie may be a competitor come news time, she is so much more to her colleagues at 7 News who have had the honor of working with her in the past. She is a role model, a mentor, and a friend.

7 News Anchor Ed Drantch:"I came to Buffalo as a 24-year-old, for a job at WIVB, bright-eyed and excited to learn from veterans in that building. Enter Jacquie Walker, who is the epitome of class, grace and talent. Jacquie was always supportive, lending a kind word or a suggestion to make a piece better... and you knew if she laughed while your piece was airing, you did it well. Jacquie helped shape the foundation of my 13-year career here in Western New York and I could not be more grateful for her guidance and honest feedback along the way. While Western New York is losing a beacon in the world of journalism, I wish her a retirement full of joy, family and good health."

7 News Assistant News Director Shannon Crawford: Jacquie Walker is a true trailblazer, not just for women in this industry, but for journalists as a whole. Working with her for several years at WIVB was a true gift. Jacquie is the epitome of grace, intelligence, and perseverance, and truly is the grande dame of local journalism. Congratulations on an incredible career Jacquie."

7 News Sr. Director of News Aaron Mason: “I had the privilege and the pleasure of working with Jacquie for 10 years as the producer of News 4 at 11. It was a decade-long masterclass in the best of broadcast journalism with Jacquie as my professor. We experienced so much together – the insurmountable heartbreak the night Flight 3407 crashed, the rush of adrenaline the night Ralph ‘Bucky’ Phillips was captured, the thunderous joy of overtime thrillers during the Sabres’ Stanley Cup run. Through so many highs and lows, knowing Jacquie was with me, guiding me, partnering with me, and bringing the 11 to life, was calming, reassuring and uplifting all rolled into one. Jacquie could be anywhere. She is Buffalo’s Jacquie because she chose to stay here. And we are all better because of that.”

All of us at WKBW congratulate Jacquie on a remarkable career and wish her the very best as she turns the page on a new chapter that pushes deadlines to the side and puts Jacquie first.