7 News remembers longtime photojournalist Kevin Minderler

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are sending our condolences to the loved ones of a longtime member of our 7 News family, Kevin Minderler.

Kevin joined WKBW as a photojournalist in 1983.

He was a true eyewitness to history in Western New York and was named the National Press Photographers Association's "Photographer of the Year" in 1990.

After years spent behind the camera, Kevin brought his talents to our promotions department.

NABET-CWA Local 25 says Kevin died early Sunday morning while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Our thoughts are with his family.