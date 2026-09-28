7 News' Pile the Pantry food drive wins NYS Broadcasters Association Community Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Broadcasters Association has honored our Pile the Pantry food drive with its Community Award.

This Community Award recognizes our collaboration with FeedMore WNY and highlights the impact of our spring food drive.

Every year, 7 News helps collect nonperishable food and household items to fight food insecurity in our local community.

Watch: Fighting Hunger in WNY: Pile the Pantry food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY