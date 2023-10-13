7 News' Michael Wooten shares a message of thanks for the people of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist Michael Wooten is thanking the people of Western New York for their support as he prepares to begin a new chapter in his journalism career in Buffalo.

Wooten will join the WKBW team as a senior reporter and as moderator of a re-imagined 7 News at 5:30. In his new role, he will provide in-depth reporting and contribute to the award-winning 7 News I-Team while also moderating an interactive, multi-platform discussion at 5:30 weekdays that engages change-makers and community influencers around important issues in Western New York.

Wooten begins at 7 News on Monday. He will make his on-air debut in the days that follow.