7 News I-Team awarded regional Murrow for investigative reporting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team earned a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its investigative series that looked into police misconduct in New York State.

"Behind the Blue Line" exposed New York State Police internal documents revealing sex on duty, DWIs and lies, and the failure of the Erie County Sheriff's Office to decertify deputies that were fired and convicted of crimes.

The I-Team competed against television stations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The team is comprised of Investigative Reporter Ed Drantch, I-Team Producer Sean Mickey and Photojournalist Jeff Wick.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, winners of which will be announced in August.

This is the I-Team's fourth regional Murrow for investigative reporting in six years.

The series was previously recognized by the E.W. Scripps Company with a 2023 Give Light Award.

