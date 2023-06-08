7 News' Hannah Buehler gives birth to twins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News family is growing again, this time by two!

Anchor/Reporter Hannah Buehler and her fiance Michael welcomed Arden Elisabeth and Grayson Michael into the word Tuesday night at Oishei Children's Hospital after a 27 hour-long labor stretch.

Grayson arrived first, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Arden came one minute after her brother, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

WKBW 7 News' Hannah Buehler has given birth to twins Grayson and Arden.

"Mike and I are absolutely blessed beyond words to be parents to our Arden and Grayson. We have waited nine long months to hold them," Hannah said.

Hannah and her new babies are doing well. She thanks everyone for their well wishes, and is especially grateful for the doctors and nurses at Oishei for the incredible work they do every day.