7 News awarded two New York Emmy Awards including 'Best Newscast'

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News team took home two golden statuettes Saturday night at the 67th Annual New York Emmy Awards in Manhattan.

WKBW was honored with one of the biggest awards of the evening, Best Evening Newscast (medium/small market), for its coverage of the deadly crash at the Rainbow Bridge the day before Thanksgiving that triggered concerns of an international terror attack. 7 News’ team coverage that day demonstrated restraint and responsibility, as it was later revealed the crash was the tragic result of a medical emergency.

WKBW 7 News at 6 was awarded 'Best Evening Newscast' (medium/small markets).

7 News was also awarded in the news category of Religion for ‘Catholic Cover Up Continued’ by reporter/producer Sean Mickey for the I-Team’s ongoing coverage of the fallout from decades of abuse within the Diocese of Buffalo. WKBW’s entry beat out those from the nation’s largest television market, New York City.

New York Emmy Awards 7 News won two New York Emmys Saturday night.

“Scott Pelley once said ‘If you’re first, no one will ever remember. If you’re wrong, no one will ever forget. This team showed tremendous restraint the day of the crash. And I couldn’t be prouder of the work of this team that day and every day,” said 7 News Senior Director of News Aaron Mason. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve a community as resilient as Buffalo and Western New York, and to lead a team that takes that understands the responsibility of that assignment.”

For the second consecutive year, 7 News was also nominated in the category of News Excellence.

The New York Emmys are held each October at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square and award the best broadcast journalism in all of New York from the previous year.