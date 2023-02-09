7 News anchor/reporter Hannah Buehler announces twin pregnancy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our loyal viewers and friends have watched me grow over the past nine years at 7 News, and now, I am growing something else!

My most important job to date is yet to come--that of becoming a mom.

You wouldn’t believe the shock when we found out we were expecting twins! The ultrasound technician pointed to one, and calmly told me, “I’m seeing more than one in here. That there is another baby. This is baby A and this is baby B.”

The state of shock and excitement that poured over me was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. I immediately started bawling--tears of pure joy. My partner Mike was invited into the room moments later. In true news reporter fashion, I wish I had a camera on his face when the technician shared the news of our quickly growing family. I still get emotional thinking of that first moment.

We then called our parents immediately after. Before I could even tell her, my mom said, “you’re having twins. I knew it. I just knew it.” It solidified the saying I’ve lived by my entire life: mothers always know best.

For my children, I, too, hope to be the mother who always knows best.

I cannot wait to become a first-time mom! Our fraternal twins will be born in June.

Your next question is likely my most-asked. What are you having? We’re having a boy and a girl. We are blessed beyond words.

Thank you for allowing me to share this special news, and being part of this incredible journey with me!