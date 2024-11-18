7 Gives Campaign: Supporting Families in Need This Winter with Essential Food Assistance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thanksgiving marks the start of a difficult season for many families struggling to put food on the table.

That’s why 7 News WKBW is joining forces with FeedMore WNY for the Give7 campaign, a fundraiser in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund. Together, we aim to replenish the shelves of this vital nonprofit, ensuring that hot meals continue to reach our neighbors in need and that essential services are provided to those who need them most.

FeedMore WNY’s food bank and Meals on Wheels programs have proudly served the Western New York community for over 90 years.

In 2023, FeedMore WNY's provided enough food for more than 16 million meals through all of its programs and services.

