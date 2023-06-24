7,500 riders, volunteers and supporters embark on the 28th Ride for Roswell

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's so much more than just a ride.

"Getting a cancer diagnosis was a shock," David Hubert said. "Didn't expect to get that."

Hubert said he was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer. But this year he and his family are celebrating his fifth year cancer free. They say the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was there every step of the way.

"It's just been amazing," David's Wife Pam Hubert said with tears in her eyes. "He was the flag holder for the few and just going there is so emotional. You know there's some that don't make it through but there's so much good and advancements and everything. So, it's exciting. It's really exiting to be sanding with this guy."

"She's a crier," David replied."

But now all stories end in triumph.

"My husband was a patient at Roswell and he passed away four years ago," Senior Executive Nurse Director of Medical Concierge at Roswell, Kim Sweeney said. "So, I ride in memory of him. My best friend Carole passed away from a brain tumor and I ride for her. Our team is Carole and Mike's Cruisers."

Sweeney, who has been a nurse at Roswell for 25 years says not only will the Roswell community continue to fight against cancer, someday they'll beat it too.

"That's how much I believe in Roswell and what we do," Sweeney said.

The 28th Celebration of Hope Opening Ceremony set the stage for the 7,500 riders, volunteers and supporters who will be joining in on that fight. Not only are they celebrating more than $5.4 million being raised, they're celebrating each other and this community.

"There's always someone here," David said. "The first thing we had little wrist bands that said no one fight alone and it's true if you're with these people."

"Nobody gets through life without cancer touching them in some capacity," Sweeney said. "I look around at all these patients that I've touched in my 25 years. My family, patients who are still here. They'll come back to my office and they'll be like I'm here for my one year anniversary, I'm here for my five year follow-up, they're seeing their grandchildren, they're having weddings and anniversaries. That's something that through research and money that we've raised, we've given people time. We've given people hope."

The first route on ride day will begin at 6am and depart every 20 minutes until 10am at the University at Buffalo.