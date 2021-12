BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a 2017 homicide in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers says Quantrell Carson was killed on Northland Avenue in Buffalo in January 2017.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.