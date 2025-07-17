$7,500 reward offered for Buffalo homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect.

Authorities say Rickey Crouch is the suspect in the homicide that happened on Thursday at 645 South Ogden. They say Crouch should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $7,500 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stopper at 716-867-6161, or you can submit a tip using the Crime Stoppers app "Buffalo Tips."