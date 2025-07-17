Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

$7,500 reward offered for Buffalo homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

crouch.jpg
Crime Stoppers
crouch.jpg
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect.

Authorities say Rickey Crouch is the suspect in the homicide that happened on Thursday at 645 South Ogden. They say Crouch should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $7,500 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stopper at 716-867-6161, or you can submit a tip using the Crime Stoppers app "Buffalo Tips."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app