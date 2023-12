LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lewiston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead from apparent weather-related conditions.

Police said officers responded to Niagara University for the report of an unresponsive person around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday and 68-year-old Emily J. Neal of the Town of Niagara was found dead.

Police believe she wandered from her home last night and died due to the weather conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.