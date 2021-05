BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 66-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Lombard Street, Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting around 6:15 a.m. Friday at the first block of Lombard Street.

Officials say the man was declared dead at the scene.

If you have any information, contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.