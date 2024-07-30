65-year-old woman killed in car crash Monday afternoon in town of Portville

PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a 65-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Portville.

The crash happened Monday just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Route 417 and Fischer Lane.

Investigators say a 2008 Dodge was traveling eastbound on 417 when a 2014 Kia pulled out from Fischer Lane and was hit.

The driver of the Kia, Clemendina M. Gaylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger of the Dodge were taken to Olean General Hospital in stable condition.