BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 63-year-old man is dead following a crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Walden and Bailey Avenues, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say three vehicles were stopped at a traffic signal when another vehicle sideswiped one of them and crashed into the other two.

Officials say the driver was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Authorities say the driver suffered a medical condition which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.