62-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in the Town of Holland

Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 16, 2024

TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Concord man is dead following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the Town of Holland, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Vermont Hill Road and Vermont Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a Chevrolet Silverado with front-end damage and a Volkswagen Passat off the road in the brush with serious damage.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the Volkswagen, 62-year-old Grant Brown of Concord, was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

