62-year-old man killed in fire in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deadly fire in Cheektowaga is under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to a report of smoke filling an apartment hallway at 17 Williamstowne Court just after 11 p.m. on December 14.

Upon arriving, officers and firefighters from Doyle Fire Company evacuated the apartment building and located the fire, which was contained to one apartment.

The 62-year-old resident was located inside of the apartment and firefighters performed lifesaving measures. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Doyle Fire Company and other responding agencies extinguished the fire.

According to the Cheektowaga Police, at this time the fire is not considered suspicious in nature.

Police ask anyone with information to call 716-686-3505.