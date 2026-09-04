61-year-old Rochester resident killed in I-90 crash

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a crash on I-90 involving a semi and a pickup truck that left a 61-year-old Rochester resident dead.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-90 near Newstead.

According to NYSP, a 2018 Volvo semi-truck was traveling west when it crashed into a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck disabled on the right shoulder.

NYSP said the pickup driver died at the scene. They were later identified as 61-year-old Olive H. Wesley, of Rochester.

A passenger in the pickup truck, 62-year-old Eric A. Trone, also from Rochester, was taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening but serious injuries.

The semi-truck driver, 30-year-old Amritpal Singh of Belleville, Ontario, was not injured. NYSP said a field sobriety test was conducted and the semi driver did not show signs of impairment.

The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities did not say if any charges are forthcoming.