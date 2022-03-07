Watch
61-year-old man struck and killed by falling tree in Genesee County

Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 15:44:12-05

BERGEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 61-year-old man was struck and killed by a falling tree while walking in the woods in the Town of Bergen Sunday.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said around 6 p.m. Sunday a report was received of an unresponsive man under a tree in the woods off Sackett Road in the Town of Bergen.

According to the sheriff's office, 61-year-old Steven Reber was walking in the woods when a tree fell due to the windy conditions and struck him in the head. Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene by family and emergency personnel but Reber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

