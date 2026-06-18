$61.8 million pavement project on I-190 in Buffalo and Cheektowaga expected to cause 'severe delays'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced a major $61.8 million pavement rehabilitation and safety enhancement project on I-190 in Buffalo and Cheektowaga.

The work will take place between exit 1 (South Ogden Street - Dingens Street) and exit 5 (Hamburg Street - Louisiana Street) in both directions. The Thruway Authority said an average of 78,000 vehicles travel this 3.5-mile stretch each day and severe delays are expected throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in late 2028.

"The project covers approximately 21 lane miles and includes full and partial depth repairs to existing concrete to restore deteriorating portions of the roadway as well as a new asphalt riding surface," a release says. "Crews will also resurface the interchange ramps and bridges within the area of the project. Additionally, the vertical clearance at each bridge will be increased, repairs will be made to bridge decks and bridge joints will be replaced. Other safety improvements include new overhead lighting, guiderail and signage."

According to the Thruway Authority, the last time this section of I-190 underwent significant work was in 2009 when joint and pavement repairs were made, and a project of this magnitude has not been performed on this section since the late 1980s.

Construction will be completed in three sections, with work starting at the south end of I-190 near exit 1, and crews will work their way north to exit 5.

The Thruway Authority said traffic will be reduced from three to two lanes in both directions throughout the project. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at various times.

"To avoid lengthy delays, motorists should allow for extra time or seek alternate routes," a release says. "All traffic patterns will return to normal during the winter months."

The Thruway Authority said the project is adjacent to a pavement improvement project that includes a 6.5-mile stretch from exit 53 (Buffalo [Downtown] - Canada – Niagara Falls – I-190) to just east of exit 50 (Niagara Falls – I-290) in both directions.