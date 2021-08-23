6-Year-Old Wyoming County 4H-er sells $4,000 pie in auction

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young Livingston county native walked away with bragging rights, having sold a $4,000, at the Wyoming County Fair last week.

It is something she and her mother said came as a surprise as they primarily signed up for 4-H to showcase animals.

"When the auctioneer said sold, everybody was on their feet cheering so it was very exciting," Jane's mother, Pam Hull told 7 Eyewitness News via Zoom.

In a matter of minutes at this year's Wyoming County Fair pie auction, 6-year-old Jane Hull's raspberry pie became a prized possession, going to the highest bidder for $4,000.

Jane is in her first year as a 4H-er.

Jane: "So that we could show animals and I like them, so that's why I signed up for 4-H.

Pam: What kind of animals were you able to show this year?

Jane: A rabbit.

Pam: "She had showed a gladiola at the fair."

Jane: "And I came into second place."

However, selling a $4,000 pie in her first year was the icing on the cake... or pie!

"She was a little nervous going in to the auction but I told her to hold her sign up and smile really big," Pam said. "It started out pretty normally. They were asking to maybe start at $25 to a few hundred dollars, and then they were going in hundred-dollar increments, so everyone was getting excited."

Baking the 9-inch pie was such a last-minute idea, the family did not even think to capture it on camera.

Pam said the winning bidder happened to be her daughter's grandfather.

"I was surprised. Bobby Burt said he would bid on the pie since he says he usually buys a pie at the auction. He said he'd maybe spend a couple hundred dollars on the pie, so I was amazed as the numbers kept climbing, and climbing," Pam said.

According to the Cornell Cooperative Extension Wyoming County, the annual 4-H auction showcases chickens, goats, pigs, lambs beef and dairy steers are sold. Each youth retains all of the funds, besides 5% from each sale that goes back to support the 4-H meat animal program.

The proceeds from the pie go to the Wyoming County 4-H family and consumer sciences fund, the FCS scholarship and a variety of other activities and workshops.

Jane will not personally receive any of the funds, but she will enjoy the benefits of the amazing donation.

