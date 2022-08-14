6-year-old girl reported missing in Lockport

Lockport Police say they are looking for a young girl who is believed to be with her mother.

Police say 6-year-old Lillith Winters was last seen with her mother Felisha Winters. Police say Felisha Winters does not have custody of her daughter.

Police say Lillith Winters is 4' tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Felisha Winters is 5'4" with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Felisha Winters was driving a 2004 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle has a New York registration, with a license plate of KWA-1494.

Police say you can call 439-6696 with any information, or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.