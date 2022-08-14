Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

6-year-old girl reported missing in Lockport

Police say she was last seen with her mother, who does not have custody
0813 LILLITH WINTERS.jpg
City of Lockport
6-year-old Lillith Winters
0813 LILLITH WINTERS.jpg
Posted at 9:55 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 21:55:28-04

Lockport Police say they are looking for a young girl who is believed to be with her mother.

Police say 6-year-old Lillith Winters was last seen with her mother Felisha Winters. Police say Felisha Winters does not have custody of her daughter.

Police say Lillith Winters is 4' tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Felisha Winters is 5'4" with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Felisha Winters was driving a 2004 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle has a New York registration, with a license plate of KWA-1494.

Police say you can call 439-6696 with any information, or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United