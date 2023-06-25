6-year-old diagnosed with Leukemia now cancer-free

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lily from Cheektowaga is officially cancer-free!

She celebrated with loved ones on Saturday after ringing the Victory Bell at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Tuesday.

She was just 4 years old when she was diagnosed with Leukemia. Since then, she has been back and forth between Roswell Park and Oishei Children's Hospital for countless treatments.

Her mom, Dominique, tells 7 News that Lily is a warrior showing not only strength but empathy.

She would like to thank Roswell Park and those who fundraise and support.

Our congratulations to Lily!