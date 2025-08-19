6 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wyoming County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced a Buffalo woman faces multiple traffic infractions after six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on August 16 on State Route 19A at Denton Corners Road in the Town of Genesee Falls.

The sheriff's office said the driver of one of the vehicles, 44-year-old Areum Ha of Buffalo, was traveling east on Denton Corners Road and allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle that was traveling north.

According to the sheriff's office, both vehicles went off the roadway, and Ha's vehicle struck a road sign and overturned.

Investigators said six patients were found at the scene, ranging in age from 10 to 58. Five patients were taken to by ambulance to Wyoming County Community Health System and one 12-year-old patient was flown by helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Ha was issued citations for failure to stop at stop sign and failure to yield right of way. Ha was scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Genesee Falls Court on September 10.