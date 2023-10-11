6 months until total solar eclipse hits WNY, Erie County providing 300K eclipse glasses for residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just six months, the greater Buffalo area will find itself in the path of a total solar eclipse!

In anticipation of a massive influx of tourists come April, Erie County leaders have spent $100,000 to purchase 300,000 eclipse glasses that are available now free of charge at all 37 Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun found out why experts say now is the time to plan for the big day!

The countdown is on for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 2024.

While this solar event is bringing on all of the excitement, local officials and eclipse experts are putting an emphasis on planning ahead.

Buffalo Astronomical Association president, Michael Humphrey told Kassahun, "We're encouraging many people to stay home because we're expecting between half a million and a million visitors that's going to clog up the highways in a lot of locations, but on our websites, we will have different viewing locations if people want to go and see something with a group of people or just be able to talk to other folks about the eclipse," Buffalo Astronomical Association president, Michael Humphrey said.

Buffalo Astronomical Association President and NASA partner, Michael Humphrey, said due to potential traffic and commuting challenges, safety considerations should be in place in advance for traveling to work, school and even childcare on April 8.

"The moon will be completely covering the sun. Only at that point, you will be able to see the corona," Humphrey said.

The path is 100 miles wide and you will be able to see this very well from most locations in Buffalo and its surrounding areas.

You will probably be able to see it in your own backyard.

"If you go out in your backyard, starting in April at about 3:15, look where the sun is. That's probably where the sun is going to be during the eclipse," Humphrey explained.

On the day of, 3:15 p.m. will be the time where the path of totality will go dark, in Western New York.

It will last just over three minutes.

The importance of the solar glasses come in because looking directly at the sun with the naked eye in the time leading up to and after totality could cause vision damage or even blindness.

To avoid this, it is imperative you secure eclipse-viewing glasses from reputable sources for eye safety or just grab a free pair at your nearest Buffalo library.

Williamsville CSD Planetarium Director, Mark Percy said, "The issue is availability. People don't normally think about things until they're right around the corner but these need to be ordered ahead of time to get actual fair pricing for them. What we definitely saw in 2017 was last minute price gauging. We also found some counterfeits for sale. So, the best way to protect yourself from both of those issues is to get your glasses early and to get them from a reputable supplier."

The last one in Buffalo took place in 1925.

The next one in the U.S. will not happen until August 2044.

As we get closer, Buffalo State University will have some interactive activities on campus

Buffalo State's Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium Director, Dr. Kevin Williams said, "With the total solar eclipse, it's so rare to be in the path of totality that it's really a once in a lifetime opportunity to tie into the science of eclipses and the history of eclipses."

Faculty, students and staff will be getting glasses in the spring.

The school will be selling them to the general public as well.

Dr. Kevin Williams, who is Buffalo State's Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium Director, said he is less excited about the science part and more about the uniqueness of the event.

"A solar eclipse is so different from what we experience everyday, where the sky darkens, we're able to see the corona of the eclipse around the sun. Also, just feeling that colder temperature and hopefully experiencing it with a few thousand of my closest friends," Dr. Williams explained.

Additionally, the Buffalo Museum of Science is hosting a "partial solar eclipse" viewing Saturday, Oct. 14.

Erie County will also have free eclipse glasses available.

Be sure to hold onto the pair of glasses though because it will be needed come April 2024 when the totality occurs.