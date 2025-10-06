6 arrested after child exploitation investigation in Clarence and Lancaster

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six people have been arrested following a multi-agency operation in Lancaster and Clarence that targeted the exploitation of children.

The operation, which included New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Town of Lancaster Police Department, was conducted over several days and resulted in the arrest of several suspects accused of illegal activities connected to child exploitation.

State police say trained investigators infiltrated online platforms and were able to identify the individuals who allegedly tried to exploit children through the internet and meet them in person.

The following suspects have been arrested and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center with no bail:



34-year-old CJ Wolf of Lewiston is charged with Attempted Rape.

26-year-old Mohammed Hassan of Buffalo is charged with Attempted Rape.

46-year-old Jason Harroun of Buffalo is charged with Attempted Rape.

24-year-old Domenic Folsom of Lancaster is charged with Attempted Rape.

41-year-old Aleksandr Tumash of Lancaster is charged with Attempted Rape.

20-year-old Noah Jucha of Grahamsville is charged with Attempted Rape and Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Authorities say a historical investigation will continue into each of the suspects.

