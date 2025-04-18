57-year-old man seriously injured by alleged hit-and-run driver in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 57-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in North Tonawanda.

Police say the man was hit on the 1200 block of Payne Avenue on Thursday night. They say the suspect involved in the crash left the scene.

First responders rendered aid to the victim until he was eventually taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries. Police say he remains in the hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.

On Friday, detectives say they located the suspect vehicle and the driver involved in the incident. They say the driver is cooperating with investigators.