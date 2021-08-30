Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

57-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Amherst

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Crash
Posted at 12:37 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 00:37:49-04

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 57-year-old man has died, after being hit on his bike by a car in Amherst, according to police.

Police say this happened just after 8 Sunday night, on Longmeadow Road. They say the cyclist sustained multiple head and back injuries and was transported to ECMC, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car is an 84-year-old woman from Buffalo. No names have been released yet. The accident is currently under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time. Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who have may security or dash-cam video to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716