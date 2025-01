LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster Police are investigating after a 55-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Transit Road and William Street.

Lancaster Police are looking for a red Cadillac SUV with possible damage to the hood and passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Shuan DIMino (716) 683-2800 extension 223.