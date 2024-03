BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on William Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo police said officers responded to the call just after 5 p.m. on Sunday on the 1200 block of William Street and the 55-year-old man was found in a yard near the railroad tracks. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.