$55 million renovation underway at Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS Office of Mental Health announced it has broken ground on a $55 million renovation project at the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center.
The WNYCPC serves youth and families in the 19-county Western New York region.
The project includes:
- Adding approximately 50,000 sq. ft. of residential and clinical support space.
- Updating existing educational, administrative and recreational therapy spaces.
- Creating a contemporary, functional, and safe space with the youths’ needs in mind. The themes of home, neighborhood, and community have been incorporated into the design plans, with a ‘Main Street’ connecting youth to the services they need during their stay.
Officials said construction is anticipated to last 24 to 28 months.
"WNYCPC has been delivering services to Western New York youth and their families for more than 50 years. It is an extremely important part of the community and the investments we are making to expand and improve the facility will allow it to continue to provide critical services to vulnerable young people and their families."
- David Privett, WNYCPC Executive Director