$55 million renovation underway at Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS Office of Mental Health announced it has broken ground on a $55 million renovation project at the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center.

The WNYCPC serves youth and families in the 19-county Western New York region.

The project includes:

Adding approximately 50,000 sq. ft. of residential and clinical support space.

Updating existing educational, administrative and recreational therapy spaces.

Creating a contemporary, functional, and safe space with the youths’ needs in mind. The themes of home, neighborhood, and community have been incorporated into the design plans, with a ‘Main Street’ connecting youth to the services they need during their stay.

Officials said construction is anticipated to last 24 to 28 months.