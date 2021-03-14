54-year-old woman rescued after setting out on homemade raft on Niagara River in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 says a 54-year-old woman was rescued early Sunday morning, after setting out on a homemade raft on the Niagara River near the Lewiston Sand Docks.

According to the fire company, she was safely rescued in the 3600-block of Lower River Road in Lewiston around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the woman allegedly attempted to attack law enforcement with a steak knife as they tried to bring her to land.

Authorities say she was treated for hypothermia and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for medical and psychiatric care.

The woman's identity has not been revealed and it is unclear if there are any charges pending.