52-year-old man arrested following shooting on Perry Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment on Perry Street, Friday night.

Investigators say Edward Hager of Buffalo allegedly shot the woman inside an apartment in the 300-block of Perry Street around 11 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Hager allegedly shot the woman following some form of a dispute.

The woman was transported to ECMC where she was treated and released.

Hager was charged with assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say the two people knew each other.